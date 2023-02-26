2 killed in shooting near St. Paul senior living community

At least two people were killed in a shooting near a senior living community in St. Paul, Minnesota, Saturday night, authorities said.

The St. Paul Police Department reported that officers responded to the scene to find “multiple people” with gunshot wounds, two of whom died of their injuries. The exact number of shooting victims was unclear.

According to CBS Minnesota, investigators had placed caution tape around the parking lot of the senior living apartment complex.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: SPPD Officers are investigating a double homicide on the 500 block of North Dale Street where multiple people were shot. Two victims have since died of their injuries. Watch here for media availability and updates pic.twitter.com/Okn5oj04WT — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 26, 2023

No further details were immediately provided. It’s unclear if any arrests had been made, or whether police had a motive. A resident of the senior living community told CBS Minnesota that, prior to the shooting, she overheard people arguing in a community room where a group had gathered.

This marks the second shooting in St. Paul in the past two days. On Friday evening, three teen boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting during a funeral reception for a 15-year-old boy who had been fatally stabbed at a St. Paul high school earlier this month, according to CBS Minnesota.

All three teen shooting victims were expected to survive, CBS Minnesota reports, and a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody following a car crash.

In a tweet Saturday night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote that the “gun violence in St. Paul this weekend is unacceptable. I’m committed to increasing public safety funding, getting illegal guns off the streets, and addressing gang activity to curb the cycle of violence.”