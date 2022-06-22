2 Killed, 2 Injured in Isabella County Crash

A crash in Isabella County Monday, June 20 left two people injured and two people dead.
The crash occurred in Lincoln Township around 3:45 p.m. Police say a 75-year-old Ithaca man was heading south on S. Summerton Rd. and failed to stop at the intersection of E. Blanchard Rd. His vehicle crashed into an east bound vehicle with three occupants. The driver, 71-year-old Kenneth Arnold of Lambertville, and rear seat passenger, 91-year-old Helen Thrush of Fremont, were killed in the crash. The other passenger, Teresa Arnold of Lambertville, was airlifted to Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, where she’s listed in critical condition.
The Ithaca man was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He has not been identified pending a review of the crash by the Isabella County Prosecutor’s office.
Police say everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.