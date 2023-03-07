2 kidnapped Americans dead and 2 alive, Mexican officials say

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Live

Two of the four U.S. citizens who went missing after a violent kidnapping in Mexico last week have been found dead and two are alive, Mexican authorities said on Tuesday. Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not.

The office of the attorney general for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where the Americans disappeared on Friday, announced on Facebook that all four people had been found.

“Investigation and intelligence work continues to capture those responsible,” the statement read. Additional details will be provided at a later time, the office said.

The group of Americans were found as a result of joint search operations, according to the attorney general, but how officials ultimately located and rescued them remained unclear.

“Of the four, two of them are dead, one person is wounded and the other is alive and right now the ambulances and the rest of the security personnel are going for them for give the corresponding support,” Villarreal said

The governor did not share any details about where or how they were found or the nature of the wounded American’s injuries.

Mexican officials previously said a Mexican woman also had died in Friday’s crossfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.