2 juveniles detained in deadly Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

Two of the three people detained in the wake of the deadly shooting at the end of Wednesday’s parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win are juveniles, authorities said Thursday. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said no charges have been filed yet and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“We are working to determine the involvement of others,” Graves said. “… We want to make sure that anyone that was responsible for yesterday is brought to justice.”

The chief urged witnesses to the shooting and people with video footage of the incident to contact authorities.

The preliminary findings from the investigation are that the shooting doesn’t have any connection to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism, Graves said. Instead, the shooting appeared to stem from a dispute between several people, she said.

Investigators were looking into whether there’s a connection between the people detained in the shooting, Graves said. Several firearms has been recovered in the investigation, the chief said.

At least one person was killed and multiple people, including young children and teens, were wounded in the shooting near Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, officials said.

The woman who died in the shooting has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, a local radio host.

“We are still learning about her, but know that she is beloved by many,” Graves said. “To her friends and family, we are with you, and we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder.”

Three people in total were detained but authorities haven’t identified them. Authorities can continue detaining them for 24 hours before deciding whether to file charges or release them, Graves said Thursday morning.

“My focus right now and what is most important to us is to make sure that everything in this case is presented for a successful prosecution,” the chief said. “… We have all intentions of presenting charges.”

At least 22 other people were wounded in the shooting, Graves said. Kansas City Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said first responders treated eight patients in critical condition, seven in serious condition and six had minor injuries.

At University Health, two patients in were critical condition and one in stable condition, Executive Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Mark Steele told reporters Thursday. Five other patients were released Wednesday evening.

Dr. Dustin Neel said one of the patients in critical condition survived because of the speed of first responders. “Had he had not made it here as fast as he had, he might not be with us now,” Neel told reporters. “He sustained extremely life-threatening injuries.”

Graves said Thursday that the people injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of 8 and 47 years old, and half of the victims were under the age of 16.

The three people were taken into custody shortly after the shooting, including one suspect who was arrested after being chased by police shortly after the shots were fired, Graves said Wednesday.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters that the city still plans to hold a parade next month to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’ll do everything that we can, both as a city and working with our state and federal partners, to see that we can help avoid these types of situations,” Lucas said. “Unfortunately, this is not the first shooting at a parade in our country or rally.”