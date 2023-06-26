2 inmates escape Tennessee jail by prying open cell ceiling

Authorities are on the lookout for two Tennessee jail escapees considered dangerous to the public.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on a Facebook post on Monday that they were assisting the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in the search for escaped inmates Ronnie Sharp, 48, and Joshua Harris, 40.

The pair escaped the Henry County Jail by prying through the cell ceiling and opening a skylight on the roof, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities were searching for 40-year-old Joshua Harris. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities were searching for 48-year-old Ronnie Sharp. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office

“It’s believed they are responsible for stealing a 2006 white Chevy 3500 four-door truck with a black dump bed from a location on HWY 69 North,” the sheriff’s office said.

Harris, who is 5-feet-9-inches tall and 150 pounds, was serving time for violation of sentence and has a history of evading arrest, theft and burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ronnie Sharp, 5-feet-11-inches tall and 160 pounds, was in jail on numerous pending charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Both inmates are considered dangerous and authorities asked that the public not to approach them.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the men’s location to call them at 731-642-1672 or contact their local law enforcement office.