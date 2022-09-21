2 injured in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio

Two people were hurt when a large fire broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media should huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.

The fire occurred at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, located just outside Toledo.

Two people were hurt in the blaze, BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in an email. The extent of their injuries was unclear. All other staff were accounted for, she said.

“The refinery has been safely shut down while the response is underway,” Baldino wrote.

Cell phone footage of a fire at a British Petroleum refinery in Oregon, Ohio. Sept. 20, 2022. Ryan Rohm

There was no word on a possible cause. The exact details of the fire were unclear. The company did not disclose how many people were in the facility when the fire broke out.

The Lucas County 911 Regional Council of Governments, which handles emergency dispatch for the area, only confirmed to CBS News that local municipal fire crews had responded to assist the refinery’s own fire department.

Toledo is located on the Ohio-Michigan border, about 60 miles south of Detroit.