2 injured after helicopter crashes into ocean in Miami Beach

CBS News
Feb 19, 2022 @ 7:14pm

A helicopter crashed into the ocean in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon. Two of the three helicopter passengers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, local police tweeted

Video footage posted by police showed the helicopter fly directly into the water near a group of swimmers. Only the two passengers were injured in the crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed at around 1:20 p.m. EST between 10th and 14th streets, CBS Miami reported

It is unclear what caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Authorities closed the beach near the incident.

