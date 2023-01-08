WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

2 hurt after small plane crashes into storage building in Washington state

By CBS News
January 7, 2023 11:14PM EST
Share

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-engine plane crashed into a storage unit in Kent, Washington, Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-engine Challenger II, carrying two people, slammed into the storage building at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A photo from the scene showed the plane lodged in the roof of the structure. 

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority reported that the two people aboard suffered life-threatening injuries. There was no word of injuries to anyone on the ground. 

The details and circumstances of the crash were not immediately provided. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. 

Kent is located in the Seattle metropolitan area.

At the scene of where a single-engine plane crashed into a storage building in Kent, Washington. Jan. 7, 2022. 

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
2

Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest
3

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
4

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash
5

Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting