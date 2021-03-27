2 dead, 8 wounded in shootings in “chaotic night” in Virginia Beach

▶ Watch Video: Two dead, eight injured in Virginia Beach shooting incidents

Three people are in custody but another suspect is still at large on Saturday after three separate overnight shootings in Virginia Beach left two people dead and eight wounded. At least one shooting involved police, and a police officer was among those wounded.

Police identified the victims as Deshayla E. Harris, 28, of Norfolk, Virginia, who was a bystander in the second shooting, and Donovon W. Lynch, 25, of Virginia Beach, who was killed in the third incident, an officer-involved shooting.

The three suspects arrested, Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18 and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, were all charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm. They were all charged in connection with the first shooting.

In news conference after the shootings, Virginia Beach police chief Paul Neudigate described it as a “very chaotic night in the beach.”

Police said the in first incident, occurring around 11:20 p.m., it appeared that people were involved in “some type of conflict” when several people produced guns and started firing at each other.

While responding to this incident and dealing with the crowds that had gathered, police said they then heard gunshots nearby. An additional shooting victim was found, who later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, police said.

While this was going on, a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer in what police described as in “immediate proximity of this location” encountered an armed citizen, resulting in another shooting.

Additionally at some point during these incidents, a Virginia Beach police officer was struck by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

A witness told CBS Norfolk, Virginia, affiliate WTKR that he heard “about 40 gunshots.”

“I saw people running away screaming and stuff and cars speeding off in the distance,” he said. “Everyone was panicking and stuff.”