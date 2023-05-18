2 arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old Kansas boy

Kansas police announced the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the May 3 shooting of a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities took Lakevis Sloan, 20, and an unnamed 17-year-old male, both residents of Kansas City, Kansas, into custody on Tuesday when they got off a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, police said in a news release.

Both suspectes were charged with second-degree murder and were being held in South Dakota as they awaited extradition to Kansas City, police said.

A third, unnamed suspect was still at large, police said.

Earlier this month, 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown was shot and killed as he was playing in the front yard of a Kansas City home, authorities said.

Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene and police Maj. Violeta Magee told reporters at the scene that police did not believe the attack was a “random act.”

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the third suspect to come forward or face arrest.

“We want Sir’Antonio’s family and our community to know that we are not slowing down the pace of this investigation,” the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said in a statement.

“Somebody out there knows who this third suspect is and where he is. Now is the time to make the call. Don’t wait any longer because we will arrest anybody and everybody who is housing or covering for this child killer,” police added.