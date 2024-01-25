2 Arkansas inmates still missing after escaping over weekend

▶ Watch Video: Search continues for escaped Arkansas inmates

Two inmates, including a murder suspect, escaped from an Arkansas jail last weekend and are still on the run, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryan, 23 were discovered missing from the Jefferson County jail, also known as the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center, around 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office operations commander Major Bean told CBS affiliate KTHV that, after looking through video footage, the office “discovered that it was Saturday [at] approximately 10 p.m. when they had exited the facility. Now, we’re going to every known resident; they may have had family members, places that they were known to go to frequently.”

Bryant, a Black male, was being held on murder charges stemming from shooting, while Roush, a White male, was detained for burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the capture of either of the escapees.

Pine Bluff Police Department Vice and Narcotics, Arkansas State Police, And Arkansas Department of Correction are assisting the sheriff’s office in the search.

The Jail in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, sits west of the Mississippi River and is about 45 minutes from the state’s capitol of Little Rock.