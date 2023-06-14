2 adults dead, baby hurt after converted school bus rolls down hill

Five passengers in a converted school bus were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled hundreds of feet down a Colorado hill on Tuesday night, police said.

The 47-year-old driver and a 34-year-old passenger were killed, a Colorado State Patrol spokesman said. A 1-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two boys, 3 and 7, were hospitalized with “moderate” injuries. Officials have not yet publicly identified the victims or said if they’re related.

Investigators determined the converted school bus drifted off Pingree Park Road in Larimer County around 8:30 p.m. The bus rolled about 400 feet down a hill. Images from the scene show the damaged vehicle settled among some trees.

The county search and rescue team responded to the rollover crash because of the challenging terrain, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. The wreck happened to the west of Fort Collins, Colorado.