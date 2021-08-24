      Weather Alert

$2.3M Transition Water Main to Frankenmuth Approved by Saginaw

Ric Antonio
Aug 24, 2021 @ 11:59am
A $2.3 million project bringing nearly a mile and a half of new transition water main to Frankenmuth has been approved by Saginaw city council.

Over the last 25 years, main breaks have caused some residents to rely on water towers while crews made repairs and the new connection hopes to rectify this.

The move aims to help ease the water needs of Frankenmuth and Frankenmuth township residents while repairs are made to the current main which has been in place since 1971.

DVM Utilities, based in Sterling Heights, has been awarded the project which will make the new connections near Herzog and Portsmouth roads.

