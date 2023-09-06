WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

19-Year-Old Killed in Crash Near Chesaning

By jonathan.dent
September 6, 2023 6:40AM EDT
A 19-year-old New Lothrop man was killed in a crash east of Chesaning early Sunday morning.

State Police say the man was driving a 2011 Nissan Juke northbound on Bishop road in Maple Grove Township, when he lost control and crashed into the ditch near Peet Road around 12:20 a.m. According to police, the vehicle caught fire and was soon fully engulfed in flame. The Maple Grove Township and Hazelton Township Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with MMR.

Police say the man was the only occupant of the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

