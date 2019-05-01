’19 Saginaw County Sheriff Awards

Saginaw county officers joined together mid-day Wednesday at the Kochville VFW, Post 9809, to celebrate deeds done by deputies and volunteers within the last year.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel opened the 2019 Saginaw County Sheriff’s Awards with several jokes, but the tones set by some awards were serious enough to bring parts of the audience to tears.

The most emotional presentation was to Special Deputy Dave Hartung, who had to utilize life saving CPR techniques on a drowning young boy in August of 2018. The tears started rolling when it was revealed the boy was his Great-Grandson, but gratefully he survived thanks to Grandpa’s quick actions.

Other awards were given to Deputies and Corrections Officers who helped during the laundry fire at the Saginaw county jail, and the event was rounded out by the presentation of the Saginaw County Exchange club Officer of the year award- given to Deputy Addison Burton for his work and dedication on a nearly two-year-old hit and run case.