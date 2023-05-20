18th Annual Art & Garden Festival in Saginaw

Saginaw’s Andersen Enrichment Center is hosting its 18th Annual Art & Garden Festival with some new attractions this year. The free festival will take place from 10 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 in the Memorial Rose Garden.

This event features an art fair, garden vendors, food trucks, and a silent auction. Auction proceeds will benefit the maintenance of the Lucille E. Andersen Memorial Rose Garden.

John Dusek from Faber’s Greenhouse and Floral will speak about pollinators, and Thomas Trombley from the Castle Museum will be discussing the history of Saginaw’s City flower, the Peony.

New this year is the peony showcase and competition for cash prizes. This opportunity is open to the community to enter at no fee. Organizers ask that participants bring blooms in a disposable vase the day of as it will not be returned.

For more information call the Andersen Enrichment Center at 989-759-1362, or visit www.artsaginaw.org/events/art-garden-festival