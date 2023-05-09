WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

18-Year-Old Arrested for Taking Gun to Prom Party

By News Desk
May 9, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
18-Year-Old Arrested for Taking Gun to Prom Party
(Getty Images)

A West Branch teen has pleaded not guilty in an Iosco County court to charges related to firing a gun at a party.

18-year-old Gorgin Dittenber is accused of taking a gun to an after prom party at a home in Grant Township following the Tawas Area School prom. Police say a fight broke out at the party, which is when Dittenber allegedly pulled the weapon and pointed it people in the house. He then allegedly struck a juvenile with the weapon before firing a single shot. No one was hurt by gunfire.

Dittenber is charged with several felonies, including discharging a firearm inside a building. His next court date is pending.

Popular Stories

1

Teens Arrested for Assaulting Child in Bay City
2

Bay County Business Sued by State Over Wetlands Damage
3

Catfishing Mom Sentenced to Prison
4

Saginaw Man Arrested in Charlevoix County on Gun and Drug Charges
5

Start of Liberty Bridge Tolling Delayed