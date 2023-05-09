18-Year-Old Arrested for Taking Gun to Prom Party

A West Branch teen has pleaded not guilty in an Iosco County court to charges related to firing a gun at a party.

18-year-old Gorgin Dittenber is accused of taking a gun to an after prom party at a home in Grant Township following the Tawas Area School prom. Police say a fight broke out at the party, which is when Dittenber allegedly pulled the weapon and pointed it people in the house. He then allegedly struck a juvenile with the weapon before firing a single shot. No one was hurt by gunfire.

Dittenber is charged with several felonies, including discharging a firearm inside a building. His next court date is pending.