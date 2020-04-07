1,749 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Michigan Since Monday
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
Coronavirus cases in Michigan have risen by 1,749 in one day. Data released by state health officials Tuesday afternoon show a total of 18,970 cases statewide. The death toll rose by more than 100 in the past day, bringing the total to 845 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan.
Saginaw County health officials reported a third death Tuesday, after the first two were reported on Monday. Saginaw County coronavirus cases now total 153. There have been 31 cases in Bay County and 22 in Midland County.
The Midland County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it has received notification of the first death attributed to COVID-19. The individual was an elderly male with underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized and died on Tuesday at MidMichigan Health. This death had not yet been added to State of Michigan data as of Tuesday afternoon.
Tuscola County has had 26 cases and 2 deaths. Genesee County has reached 638 cases and 33 deaths.
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties account for the highest number of cases and the majority of deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan.
The data below is from www.michigan.gov./coronavirus
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/7/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|18
|
|Antrim
|6
|
|Arenac
|3
|
|Barry
|7
|
|Bay
|31
|
|Berrien
|64
|2
|Branch
|16
|1
|Calhoun
|43
|1
|Cass
|9
|1
|Charlevoix
|8
|
|Cheboygan
|10
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|
|Clare
|2
|
|Clinton
|73
|1
|Crawford
|5
|1
|Delta
|7
|
|Detroit City
|5476
|222
|Dickinson
|2
|1
|Eaton
|61
|2
|Emmet
|14
|2
|Genesee
|638
|33
|Gladwin
|4
|
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|15
|3
|Gratiot
|6
|
|Hillsdale
|55
|4
|Houghton
|1
|
|Huron
|4
|
|Ingham
|189
|1
|Ionia
|9
|1
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|22
|2
|Jackson
|114
|4
|Kalamazoo
|64
|4
|Kalkaska
|10
|2
|Kent
|187
|6
|Lapeer
|56
|3
|Leelanau
|3
|
|Lenawee
|32
|
|Livingston
|155
|2
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|3
|
|Macomb
|2414
|121
|Manistee
|9
|
|Marquette
|19
|2
|Mason
|1
|
|Mecosta
|8
|1
|Midland
|22
|
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|129
|
|Montcalm
|16
|1
|Muskegon
|41
|4
|Newaygo
|3
|
|Oakland
|3736
|205
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|3
|
|Osceola
|3
|
|Oscoda
|2
|
|Otsego
|28
|2
|Ottawa
|52
|
|Presque Isle
|1
|
|Roscommon
|6
|
|Saginaw
|153
|3
|Sanilac
|17
|2
|Shiawassee
|24
|
|St Clair
|129
|3
|St Joseph
|14
|
|Tuscola
|26
|2
|Van Buren
|17
|1
|Washtenaw
|559
|11
|Wayne
|3569
|180
|Wexford
|7
|
|Other*
|243
|1
|Unknown
|166
|1
|Out of State
|118
|1
|Totals
|18970
|845
*MDOC
City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.
-
Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.Note on county classification: For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the “Other” category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts.
Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 – Last Updated 4/7/2020 13:45
| Lab Type
|Negative Tests
|Positive Tests
|Total Specimens Tested
| Commercial
|4264
|1736
|6007
| Hospital
|22123
|8282
|30506
| Public Health
|4975
|2003
|6990
| Grand Total
|31362
|12021
|43503
Notes:
This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time. Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab.
Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.
Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.
Age Data of Overall Deceased
| Average Age
|72.2 years
| Median Age
|73 years
| Age Range
|20-107 years
-
Cases by Sex
|Sex
|Percentage of Overall Cases by Sex
|Percentage of Deceased Cases by Sex
|Male
|46%
|58%
|Female
|51%
|42%
|Unknown
|3%
|<1%
**Totals may not add to 100% due to rounding**
Cases by Age
|Age
|Percentage of Overall Cases by Age
|Percentage of Deceased Cases by Age
|0 to 19 years
|1%
|0%
|20 to 29 years
|9%
|1%
|30 to 39 years
|13%
|2%
|40 to 49 years
|17%
|5%
|50 to 59 years
|20%
|11%
|60 to 69 years
|18%
|19%
|70 to 79 years
|13%
|27%
|80+ years
|9%
|34%
|Unkown
|<1%
|0%
**Totals may not add to 100% due to rounding**
-
Cases by Race
|Race
|Percentage of Overall Cases by Race
|Percentage of Deceased Cases by Race
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|<1%
|<1%
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|1%
|1%
|Black or African American
|33%
|40%
|Caucasian
|23%
|29%
|Multiple Races
|2%
|1%
|Other
|3%
|3%
|Unknown
|37%
|25%
**Totals may not add to 100% due to rounding**
Cases by Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Percentage of Overall Cases by Ethnicity
|Percentage of Deceased Cases by Ethnicity
|Hispanic/Latino
|1%
|<1%
|Non-Hispanic Latino
|46%
|59%
|Unknown
|53%
|40%