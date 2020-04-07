      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

1,749 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Michigan Since Monday

Ann Williams
Apr 7, 2020 @ 4:01pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

Coronavirus cases in Michigan have risen by 1,749 in one day. Data released by state health officials Tuesday afternoon show a total of 18,970 cases statewide. The death toll rose by more than 100 in the past day, bringing the total to 845 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Saginaw County health officials reported a third death Tuesday, after the first two were reported on Monday. Saginaw County coronavirus cases now total 153. There have been 31 cases in Bay County and 22 in Midland County.

The Midland County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it has received notification of the first death attributed to COVID-19. The individual was an elderly male with underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized and died on Tuesday at MidMichigan Health. This death had not yet been added to State of Michigan data as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tuscola County has had 26 cases and 2 deaths. Genesee County has reached 638 cases and 33 deaths.

Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties account for the highest number of cases and the majority of deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan.

The data below is from www.michigan.gov./coronavirus

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/7/2020
County Cases Reported Deaths
Allegan 18
Antrim 6
Arenac 3
Barry 7
Bay 31
Berrien 64 2
Branch 16 1
Calhoun 43 1
Cass 9 1
Charlevoix 8
Cheboygan 10 1
Chippewa 1
Clare 2
Clinton 73 1
Crawford 5 1
Delta 7
Detroit City 5476 222
Dickinson 2 1
Eaton 61 2
Emmet 14 2
Genesee 638 33
Gladwin 4
Gogebic 3 1
Grand Traverse 15 3
Gratiot 6
Hillsdale 55 4
Houghton 1
Huron 4
Ingham 189 1
Ionia 9 1
Iosco 4 1
Isabella 22 2
Jackson 114 4
Kalamazoo 64 4
Kalkaska 10 2
Kent 187 6
Lapeer 56 3
Leelanau 3
Lenawee 32
Livingston 155 2
Luce 1
Mackinac 3
Macomb 2414 121
Manistee 9
Marquette 19 2
Mason 1
Mecosta 8 1
Midland 22
Missaukee 1 1
Monroe 129
Montcalm 16 1
Muskegon 41 4
Newaygo 3
Oakland 3736 205
Oceana 3 1
Ogemaw 3
Osceola 3
Oscoda 2
Otsego 28 2
Ottawa 52
Presque Isle 1
Roscommon 6
Saginaw 153 3
Sanilac 17 2
Shiawassee 24
St Clair 129 3
St Joseph 14
Tuscola 26 2
Van Buren 17 1
Washtenaw 559 11
Wayne 3569 180
Wexford 7
Other* 243 1
Unknown 166 1
Out of State 118 1
Totals 18970 845

*MDOC

City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

  • Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.Note on county classification: For consistency with previous outbreak reporting methodology, the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) has been added as a separate jurisdiction under the “Other” category. This has resulted in the reclassification of some confirmed cases previously indicated among county case counts. 

    Cumulative Number of Specimens Tested for COVID-19 – Last Updated 4/7/2020 13:45
      Lab Type Negative Tests Positive Tests Total Specimens Tested
      Commercial 4264 1736 6007
      Hospital 22123 8282 30506
      Public Health 4975 2003 6990
      Grand Total 31362 12021 43503

    Notes:
    This is a new reporting system and additional laboratories will be included over time.  Counts of specimens tested positive will not equal number of people with COVID-19. People may have more than one test or may have had their test from an out of state lab. 
    Total samples tested includes test that were negative, positive, and inconclusive.
    Commercial labs only includes data from LabCorp.
    Public health labs include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
    Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

     

    Age Data of Overall Deceased
      Average Age 72.2 years
      Median Age 73 years
      Age Range 20-107 years

     

  • Cases by Sex
    Sex Percentage of Overall Cases by Sex Percentage of Deceased Cases by Sex
    Male 46% 58%
    Female 51% 42%
    Unknown 3% <1%

    **Totals may not add to 100% due to rounding**

     

    Cases by Age
    Age Percentage of Overall Cases by Age Percentage of Deceased Cases by Age
    0 to 19 years 1% 0%
    20 to 29 years 9% 1%
    30 to 39 years 13% 2%
    40 to 49 years 17% 5%
    50 to 59 years 20% 11%
    60 to 69 years 18% 19%
    70 to 79 years 13% 27%
    80+ years 9% 34%
    Unkown <1% 0%

    **Totals may not add to 100% due to rounding**

  • Cases by Race
    Race Percentage of Overall Cases by Race Percentage of Deceased Cases by Race
    American Indian or Alaska Native <1% <1%
    Asian/Pacific Islander 1% 1%
    Black or African American 33% 40%
    Caucasian 23% 29%
    Multiple Races 2% 1%
    Other 3% 3%
    Unknown 37% 25%

    **Totals may not add to 100% due to rounding**

    Cases by Ethnicity
    Ethnicity Percentage of Overall Cases by Ethnicity Percentage of Deceased Cases by Ethnicity
    Hispanic/Latino 1% <1%
    Non-Hispanic Latino 46% 59%
    Unknown 53% 40%
