17-Year-Old Shot in Saginaw Monday Afternoon

Michigan State Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Saginaw on Monday.

Investigators say that shortly before 2 p.m. the young man was driving a vehicle in the 400 block of Woodbridge Street along with an 18-year-old female and a 2-year-old child, when the vehicle was shot at multiple times.

The unidentified 17-year-old victim suffered one or more gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where police were called.

No other injuries were reported and no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 313-6435 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL