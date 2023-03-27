16-Year-Old Student Arrested in Connection with Bay City Central Threats

A 16-year-old is in custody in connection to two threats directed toward Bay City Central High School.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, threatening notes were discovered by school staff on Friday, and again on Monday morning, leading to the cancellation of classes and extracurricular activities.

Police say that around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, a 16-year-old Bay City Central student was arrested. The student was lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Center.

Investigators say the case is being handed over to the County Prosecutor’s Office.