15-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Oxford High School Shooting

A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult for opening fire Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that Ethan Crumbley has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of assault with intent to murder.
Investigators said Crumbley was armed with a semi-automatic handgun purchased last week by his father. McDonald said charges may also be issued against Crumbley’s parents.