      Weather Alert

15-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Oxford High School Shooting

Ann Williams
Dec 1, 2021 @ 2:48pm
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult for opening fire Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that Ethan Crumbley has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of assault with intent to murder.

Investigators said Crumbley was armed with a semi-automatic handgun purchased last week by his father. McDonald said charges may also be issued against Crumbley’s parents.

Popular Posts
Bay County Land Bank Sells Historic Home
Saginaw County Medical Examiner Fired, County Looks to Change Outsourced Contract
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Revenue Sharing Tops $3.8M for Isabella, Arenac, Bay Counties
Saginaw Spirit and CAN Council Hometown Heroes Aims to Protect Children from Abuse and Neglect
This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 28)
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On