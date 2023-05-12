WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

13-Year-Old with Slingshot Stops Would-Be Abduction

By jonathan.dent
May 12, 2023 2:15PM EDT
Authorities say a 13-year-old boy used a slingshot to stop a would-be abduction in Alpena County.

According to Michigan State Police, the boy’s 8-year-old sister was searching for mushrooms in the family’s back yard on Wednesday, when a 17-year-old boy came out of the woods and grabbed her. Police say the girl got away, and her older brother shot the suspect with a slingshot in the head and chest.

State Police say the suspect was found at a nearby gas station and arrested. He was charged as an adult with attempted kidnapping, attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery.

