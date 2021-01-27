1,200 Vaccinated at SVSU COVID-19 Clinic
A look at the basketball courts at the SVSU Recreational Center, transformed into a COVID-19 Vaccine administration site during the partnership with Meijer (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Nearly 1,200 people received their first helping of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic put on by Saginaw Valley State University and Meijer Pharmacy on Tuesday.
Healthcare workers, teachers, and other front-line essential workers were at the event aiming to be fully vaccinated before many March 1st in-person classes.
The event served to vaccinate those registered in health priority groups 1A and 1B; ahead of state health order restrictions lifting on February 1st, and a call from the governor for in-person learning to be offered across the state by March 1st.
Nathan Kade, a 4th grade teacher at Freeland elementary, received his first of two doses. He says while shots may not be his favorite, the event was both physically and metaphorically painless- having him in and out in under a half hour.
SVSU Spokesman, J.J. Boehm, says the successful event contacted only those registered in order to prevent a service slowdown or backup which could have caused a potential spoiling of opened available doses of the vaccine.
The clinic was made possible, in part, because of Meijer’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program approval by the state earlier this month, allowing them to receive and administer the vaccines.