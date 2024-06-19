11-Year-Old Missing from Montrose Township Found Safe

UPDATE: Police say they have found 11-year-old Genny safe and sound. According to reports, the girl was located just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 by a culvert near her family’s home. Police say she appeared healthy and was in good spirits.

Police in Genesee County are looking for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday night around 5:00 P.M.

Idnetified only as Genny, the girl was last seen in the 9000 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township. Police say the girl has a history of running away from home. She is described as standing about four feet tall and 60 pounds. She was wearing a gray sun dress with rainbows and no shoes.

Multiple police agencies are involved in the search. Residents are asked to check their property and any outbuildings for signs of the girl.

Anyone with information on Genny’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Montrose Township Police Department or call 9-1-1.