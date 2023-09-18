11-Year-Old Injured in Friday Evening Shooting

Police in Saginaw are investigating a shooting that left an 11-year-old boy injured on Friday.

According to Michigan State Police, the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Fifth Street and Lapeer Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when he was shot. The boy sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

No one else was injured, and police say no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.