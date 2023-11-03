11-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle

Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Flushing on Halloween.

The Flushing Police Department says officers responded to the 1400 block of Coutant Street around 8:00 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. According to police, the boy was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 31-year-old. Officers and bystanders administered first aid, and the boy was taken to a local hospital. As of Tuesday night, he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved is reportedly cooperating with the investigation being conducted by Flushing Police and Michigan State Police.