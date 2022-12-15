WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

10th Circuit Court Judge Brittany Dicken Sworn into Office

By jonathan.dent
December 15, 2022 4:30PM EST
Share
10th Circuit Court Judge Brittany Dicken Sworn into Office
Judge James T. Borchard swears in Judge Brittany Dicken

Saginaw County officially has a new Judge.

Brittany A. Dicken was sworn in Wednesday night after winning the seat in the Tenth Circuit Court over opponent Megan Cottington-Heath in November.  During the ceremony, Judge James T. Borchard administered the oath of office.

“I was so fortunate to have the people that I started with actually be here today,” said Dicken, who began her work in the courts as a law clerk for Borchard, “swearing me in for that seat that I started with the courts in. It feels like it was meant to be.”

Dicken was an attorney for Friend of the Court, as well as a Circuit Court Referee before running for the seat. She will replace the retiring Judge Borchard on the bench, presiding over family law cases in Saginaw County.

Popular Stories

1

Man Barricades Self, Victim Then Flees Police in Tuscola County
2

Family of Six Lose Everything in Kawkawlin Fire
3

Saginaw Police Looking for "Grinch" Caught on Security Camera
4

Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed
5

Man Arrested for Killing Pedestrian in August