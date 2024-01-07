10th Annual Crop Summit

We hope you will join us to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Great Lakes Crop Summit! We have a fantastic lineup of speakers and events planned this year, and you won’t want to miss it. Get your registration in by Monday, January 8th to receive the discounted early bird registration rate! Lodging is not included in the registration for the Great Lakes Crop Summit. A block of rooms is available at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort for a reduced rate. The reduced room rate also ends on January 8. Make reservations by calling Soaring Eagle at 877-232-4532 and using the group code GLCS012324.