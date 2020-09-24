$100 Million Bond Proposal to be Put to Saginaw Public School District Voters This Election
Saginaw Public Schools are asking voters this November to approve a nearly $100 million bond proposal to revamp the district.
The bond proposal is a culmination of the district’s strategic plan to address long term issues regarding facilities, programming and funding. Taxpayers would pay about seven mills for 2021, or $7 for every $1,000 of taxable value on a home.
The plan is to finance construction of a new high school and elementary school. Arthur Hill High School would be repurposed for the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy. Saginaw High School would find new use as a middle school. The new high school would be built on the site of the old SASA facility, while Handley Elementary would be rebuilt.
The 30-year bond will also help pay for upgrades to technology, programming and athletics.
SPSD Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts says the changes are necessary to keep Saginaw area students competitive in a global market.