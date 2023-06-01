10-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Driving Stolen SUV on I-75

A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle from Buena Vista Township and began to drive to the Detroit area to see his mother.

According to Michigan State Police, the boy was staying with relatives when he took the 2017 Buick Encore and made his way south on I-75. Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar informing them of the problem and the vehicle’s location. Officials say several calls also came in from other motorists who reported a child driving at high speeds down the highway.

Troopers eventually located the vehicle near Birch Run, and OnStar was able to disable it. Police say the vehicle stopped after bumping into a guard rail and the boy fled on foot. He was apprehended uninjured and taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.