10-Year-Old Rescued From Dam

By Ann Williams
August 17, 2022 4:50PM EDT
(source: MSP)

A Michigan State Police Trooper and an off-duty firefighter rescued a 10-year-old boy caught in a dam in Alpena Township. It happened about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Four Mile Dam, where the boy had been swimming and became trapped in a current.

The trooper threw a rescue device to the boy and the firefighter swam out and was able to get him back to shore. Paramedics treated the boy at the scene, but he did not need further medical attention.

Michigan State Police shared a video of the rescue:

