$10 Million Soybean Processing Plant Coming to Region

A $10 million soybean processing facility is planned for Tuscola County. Quality Roasting, a Wisconsin-based company, processes soybeans for products including soybean meal and oil, which are used primarily in the dairy industry. It plans to build the new plant for processing raw soybeans to make soybean meal and crude oil.

Quality Roasting has been awarded an $80,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program. The company is expected to use about 2.2 million bushels of soybeans per year. That’s about 2 percent of the state’s annual yield.