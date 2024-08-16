WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

10 injured in training incident at Fallon Naval Air Station, near Reno

By CBS News
August 16, 2024 4:02AM EDT
Ten U.S. service members were injured in a training incident at Naval Air Station Fallon Wednesday night, police in Reno, Nevada said. Fallon is about 60 miles east of Reno.

The ten were taken to Reno for treatment of their injuries. They were flown in two helicopters that landed in Reno’s Pickett Park at 9:15 p.m., police said.

Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno told CBS Reno affiliate KTVN-TV that the ten were being treated there but didn’t provide and word on the severity of their injuries.

There was no further word on the incident in which they occurred.

