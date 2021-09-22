1 student killed, 2 others injured in shooting at Louisville bus stop

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting while waiting at a bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, authorities announced Wednesday. The suspects are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous, they said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two of the teens were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. A girl was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The 16-year-old boy was a student at Eastern High School, police said. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

‘This is devastating to us to hear of the loss of one of our students in a circumstance like this,” Renee Murphy, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, told CBS affiliate WLKY. “All of our hearts are breaking right now. We are thinking of the family and we will support the families as best we can throughout this process.”

Mayor Greg Fischer said the shooting marks the city’s 145th homicide victim this year, calling the teen’s death a “traumatic tragedy” that will change how parents and students there view their safety.

“A teen who should be in school today will not be there and will never be there again,” Fischer said in a news conference Wednesday. “As a father, as a grandfather, this breaks my heart.”

The scene where the teens were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 22, 2021. WLKY

The FBI is assisting Louisville police in the investigation. Police spoke with several eyewitnesses and were reviewing security cameras to track down the suspects.

“Our hearts break this morning with the news of the senseless violence targeting children waiting for a school bus,” the FBI in Lousiville said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

Investigators released a photo of a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting. They’re asking the public to come forward with any information that could help the investigation.

“You can remain anonymous,” the department said in a statement. ” We need your help.”