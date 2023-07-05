1 person shot during July Fourth fireworks at Camden, N.J. waterfront

▶ Watch Video: Person shot during fireworks in Camden, police say

Someone was shot near the waterfront in Camden, N.J. during the finale of Fourth of July fireworks, police said Tuesday night.

CBS News Philadelphia’s Tom Ignudo reports that the shooting sent a wave of panic through the people who were there to see the fireworks.

The injury suffered by the person who was hit wasn’t life-threatening, police said.

The alleged shooter and another person were arrested, according to police. There was no early word on the reason for the shooting or the charges against the second person.

Authorities said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries running away from the gunfire.