1 person dug out after building collapse in New Haven, “still unknown” if there are others trapped

Multiple people were rescued after a partial partial building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut, officials said Friday afternoon.

The unofficial Twitter page for New Haven’s fire department said just before 1 p.m. on Friday that a “collapse response” was underway, adding shortly after that one person was being dug out.

At around 2:40 p.m., a representative from Yale New Haven Hospital told CBS News that the facility had received eight patients related to the collapse.

“Seven patients have minor injuries with bumps and bruises,” said spokesperson Mark D’Antonio. “They are being treated and evaluated. One patient is listed in serious condition. I don’t have details on his injuries but he (is) also being treated as we speak.”

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed to CBS News affiliate WFSB that the incident happened on Lafayette Street. He described the events as a “busy situation” and said he could not share any more details at the time.

Mayor Justin Elicker told the station that there were no fatalities. He later said that six people had been pulled out of the building by fire crews.

The affected building appears to be a residential apartment building. Elicker said in a public statement that the city was already starting a review “to make sure our permit process has been done properly.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.