1 of the 2 Oklahoma deputies shot while serving a lock out order has died, police say

An Oklahoma deputy who was shot while serving eviction papers has died, police said Monday.

Two deputies were shot earlier Monday outside a southwest Oklahoma City home while serving a lockout order, which is part of the eviction process, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The sheriffs office said it was mourning “The loss of a good man”

“Please keep the family of Sgt. Bobby Swartz in your prayers. Bobby was killed this afternoon serving lockout paperwork,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The other deputy was in stable condition as of Monday evening.

The suspect was arrested near a local Air Force base after a high-speed chase. A spokesperson for Tinker Air Force Base said that the members of the 72nd Air Base Wing Security Forces helped local law enforcement apprehend the suspect near the base’s main gate.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to the members of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department and the families of the officer who lost his life today and the officer who was injured,” the spokesperson said.

The suspect in the shooting was not immediately identified.