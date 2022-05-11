$1 Million in Grants Available for Bay County Small Businesses Impacted by Pandemic

The application period is now open for the Bay County Small Business Grant Program, which has $1 million available to eligible businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are made possible through the Bay County Board of Commissioners’ allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The grants will be administered through Bay Future, with a minimum 30% required to be awarded to eligible women-owned, minority-owned, or veteran-owned businesses. The application will remain open until Tuesday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m.
“We are proud as a Board and as residents of Bay County to be able to allocate $1,000,000 to our small businesses to help them overcome the challenges they are continuing to face from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These business owners are our friends and neighbors and they play a vital role in making Bay County the place we choose to call home,” said Bay County Commission Chair, Thomas M. Herek.
Bay County Executive, Jim Barcia echoed those sentiments, “We’re excited for the opportunity to use Bay County’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars to assist small businesses in Bay County. Bay Future has the skills and experience necessary to effectively distribute these funds to our community’s small businesses on behalf of the County.”
Eligible businesses will be able to apply for up to $20,000 in reimbursement grant funding for expenses paid between January 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022 for payroll, rent or mortgage payments and utilities. Eligible businesses include for-profit businesses with 2 to 50 total employees located in Bay County. Businesses must operate from a brick and mortar building and have been in operation since January 1 of this year, and can demonstrate a negative effect as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.
The review process will start on June 1st, with award announcements no later than June 16th. There’s more information on the Bay Future website: https://www.bayfuture.com/main/baycounty-small-business-grant-program/