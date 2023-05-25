WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

$1 Million in Federal Funds Allocated to Blight Cleanup in Bay City

By jonathan.dent
May 25, 2023 4:00PM EDT
A million dollars in federal funding is heading to Bay City to help clean up blighted property.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the allocation, which he says will help remove public health risks, reduce crime, and strengthen neighborhoods throughout the city. The allocation comes from a $1.5 billion investment in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Kildee says the funds will be focused on cleaning up blighted and abandoned properties in the Midland Street Business District, as well as locations on Bay City’s east side including a former Dow Chemical site and the former Surath Scrap Yard.

