1 killed, 6 hospitalized after driver crashed into outdoor cafe, police say

CBS News
Feb 24, 2022 @ 10:14pm

A Thursday night crash in Florida left one person dead and six others hospitalized, according to local officials. The Miami Beach Police Department said preliminary information indicates an elderly woman was attempting to parallel park, but instead accelerated her vehicle onto the outdoor cafe area of a restaurant.

The woman struck “several tables” in the crash, which occurred at about 6 p.m., police said. The status of those transported to the hospital is unclear.

As accident investigators continue to gather information, some streets near the accident are closed, officials said. Police have advised residents to avoid the area between South Pointe Drive and 1 Street along Washington Avenue.

