1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at Waffle House in Indianapolis, police say

By CBS News
February 19, 2024 2:02PM EST
One person is dead and five more wounded, one critically, after an early morning shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis, police said.

According to police, officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. local time to a report of a person being shot and found five apparent gunshot victims. All were brought to hospitals. One of them, a woman, was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The others, three men and a woman, were in stable condition. Then a man showed up at a hospital and was in critical condition.

Police said multiple people remained at the scene and were cooperating with investigators. Initial indications were that a disturbance between two groups escalated to gunfire. 

It wasn’t clear if any of the victims also fired shots, police said.

Detectives were going through the restaurant’s surveillance video as they continued their probe, police said.

