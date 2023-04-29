WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

1 killed, 2 employees injured at Tennessee Volkswagen plant

By CBS News
April 29, 2023 1:11PM EDT
One person was killed and two people were injured in a road incident at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant in Tennessee on Saturday, spokesperson Amanda Plecas confirmed to CBS News in an email. 

All three people were Volkswagen employees, the spokesperson said. 

The company halted production at the plant for the day, the spokesperson said, as Volkswagen “continues to work closely with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident.”

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

