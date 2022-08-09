1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico

One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night.

The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.

The crash occurred between the Desakata and the Winslow Griesser, a 154-foot Sentinal Class fast response cutter, on Monday afternoon about four nautical miles north of Dorado, Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said.

“We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan, said in a statement. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”

Diaz said a “thorough” investigation into the crash will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.