1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK — One person was killed and five others were injured in shooting on a subway platform in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 4 train platform at the Mount Eden subway station on Jerome Avenue.

The search is on for at least one suspect, CBS New York’s Naveen Dhaliwal reported. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police sources said one of the victims, a 34-year-old man who was believed to be an innocent bystander, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition, a 28-year-old man was shot in the right arm, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the face and neck, a 15-year-old male was shot in the thigh and ear, a 14-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to foot, and a 71-year-old male was also wounded. All of the injured were listed in stable condition at various hospitals.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, for the five people who are injured and also the person whose life was lost,” MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

Police sources said the incident is believed to have started as a fight aboard the northbound 4 train which then spilled out onto the platform, adding some of the victims were innocent bystanders who were standing on the platform when the shots were fired.

“As train pulled into the Mount Eden station, the doors opened up and at least one of the individuals in that group or in the two groups took out a gun and fired shots, and more shots were fired while on the platform and that’s when and where our victims were shot,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video from cameras on the platform.

Witnesses said there were about a dozen people on the platform when the shots rang out, including children.

“I heard gunshots, running, shooting, like, maybe, six times, five, six times. I heard two child screaming. And then, when I saw the train coming, that’s when I ran downstairs, because there was too many noise,” the witness said.

“It sounded like firecrackers, like boom, boom, boom, like real loud,” witness Efrain Feliciano said.

“A lot of people going down … running,” Yanesa Ortega said.

Ortega said she saw EMS crews scrambling to help those injured.

“We see that one woman was hit here, a lot of blood. They were doing the CPR,” she said. “They was giving the CPR to one boy.”

The mayor’s office does not believe the shooting was a random attack.

Video from the scene showed numerous police and emergency personnel at the station.

The NYPD issued a message tor subway riders and offered stern words for the shooter.

“New Yorkers, for which we have 4 million ride a day, you are safe. You will continue to be safe. This was an isolated event. Those responsible, we will find you and we will make sure you are prosecuted,” First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella said.