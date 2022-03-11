1 dead, 4 with life-threatening injuries after car crashes into D.C. restaurant

A car crashed into a Washington, D.C., restaurant around lunchtime on Friday, sending eight people to the hospital. One person, identified as an adult female, died and four others have life-threatening injuries, according to fire and police officials.

All of the victims, who have been identified as adults, were outside of the restaurant at the time of the crash. Three other people were assessed at the scene of the crash and were not taken to the hospital.

Crash with Mass casualty incident declared 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. Vehicle struck outside seating area of restaurant. #DCsBravest triaging multiple patients. No structural damage. pic.twitter.com/RTQN8hHr8u — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

The car crashed into the outdoor seating section of the Parthenon Restaurant on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. just before 1 p.m. The driver — the sole occupant of the car — was an elderly man. Officials said he was traveling northbound when he lost control of his car.

The crash appeared to be an accident, and the man was cooperating with officials.

There was no structural damage to the restaurant, and no one was trapped inside, officials said.