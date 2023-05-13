1 dead, 2 injured in Albany shooting, including 9-year-old, police say

Multiple people were shot in a barbershop in Albany, New York, including a child, on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2:45 p.m. and found three males shot inside the shop, police said.

A 9-year-old boy was shot in the torso, one 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder and another man in the torso, police said.

One of the victims, a 47-year-old male, was taken to the Albany Medical Center Hospital where he died, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Officers are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the barber shop located 221 Second Avenue. Preliminary, it appears an unknown suspect, who was outside, fired rounds towards the building, striking three individuals who were inside. pic.twitter.com/vOuIsh0kdv — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) May 13, 2023

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms reported that it had also dispatched agents to the shooting to assist in the investigation.