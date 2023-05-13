WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

1 dead, 2 injured in Albany shooting, including 9-year-old, police say

By CBS News
May 13, 2023 7:11PM EDT
Multiple people were shot in a barbershop in Albany, New York, including a child, on Saturday afternoon, police said. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2:45 p.m. and found three males shot inside the shop, police said.

A  9-year-old boy was shot in the torso, one 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder and another man in the torso, police said. 

One of the victims, a 47-year-old male, was taken to the Albany Medical Center Hospital where he died, police said. His name has not yet been released.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms reported that it had also dispatched agents to the shooting to assist in the investigation. 

