1 Dead, 1 Injured in US-127 Crash
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
Police in Isabella County are investigating a fatal Friday, October 2 crash.
Police say a 20-year-old St. Louis man was heading north on U.S.-127 in Coe Township and cite witnesses who describe the car driving erratically and at a high speed. The car collided head on with a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old man, also from St. Louis, on the Shepherd Rd. overpass. The car caught on fire.
Police say the driver died at the scene. The pickup driver was flown to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries