“Ziploc” Bags Bringing New Jobs With Bay County Plant Expansion

By Bill Hewitt
|
Apr 22, 6:50 PM
S. C. Johnson photo

Increased, world-wide, demand for “Ziploc” plastic storage bags will mean new jobs at a plant in Bay County’s Bangor Township. The plant makes billions of the plastic bag shipped to seven countries.

Racine, Wisconsin-based  S. C. Johnson will start construction in May for a 56,000 square foot expansion of its plant at 4867 Wilder Road. Several new production lines will begin operating next year. The expansion is expected to create 25 new jobs over the next two years.

Bangor Township trustees have approved a 12 year, $2.5 million tax abatement for the project.

Bay Future, Inc., and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation assisted S. C. Johnson with the project.

