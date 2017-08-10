Yummy Stuff for Today’s Food Celebration…

It’s National S’mores Day AND National Banana Split Day! Who doesn’t love s’mores? It’s an easy and fun treat to make, with just three simple ingredients: graham crackers, marshmallows (toasted, of course) and chocolate bars!

And a banana split, well, that’s usually a delicious combination of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream with various toppings (chocolate has to be one), bananas, of course; whipped cream, nuts and a cherry on top. There’s plenty of room for creativity with a banana split!

Here’s a recipe from the Listen to the Mrs. files that offers a twist on the s’mores theme: