Young Entrepreneurs Make Business Investment Pitches

Showing a poise beyond their years, 6th through 12th graders pitched their business or social movement ideas to potential investors in Midland Wednesday night as part of their classwork in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy or YEA.

That’s operated through the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Midland YEA Program Manager Emily Lyons says YEA is building tomorrow’s business leaders during classes once a week from October to May.

That includes a focus on product design, financing and marketing.

Lyons added a “Shark Tank” style investor panel heard 10 presentations from mostly Midland students with all of them receiving at least some support.

Ideas ranged from food products to small drones or campaigns for initiatives like stopping smoking and fighting cancer.